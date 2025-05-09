Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 797,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000. Peloton Interactive comprises about 0.6% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,735.05. This represents a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

