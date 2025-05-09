Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in ITT by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.