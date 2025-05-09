Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 755,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

