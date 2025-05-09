Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,435 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.64% of Hexcel worth $83,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

