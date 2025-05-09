SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

