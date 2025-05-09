CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Senior Officer Nathan Jeffrey Bridge Sells 125,000 Shares

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nathan Jeffrey Bridge sold 125,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00.
- On Thursday, April 24th, Nathan Jeffrey Bridge sold 40,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of CVE CVV opened at C$0.79 on Friday. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.73 million and a PE ratio of -16.30.
