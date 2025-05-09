1,525,424 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,525,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Curbline Properties by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on CURB

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.