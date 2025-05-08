NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

