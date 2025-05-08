FWL Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 102.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after buying an additional 1,969,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,500,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.24, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978,181 shares of company stock worth $252,115,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.