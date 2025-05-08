CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $422.52 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.68 and its 200 day moving average is $368.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.49, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.59, for a total transaction of $3,369,409.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,093,674.08. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,431 shares of company stock worth $86,974,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 48.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.8% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

