Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 577,257 shares during the period. Talen Energy accounts for 0.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $192,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $23,482,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Price Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $231.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. Equities analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Talen Energy

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.