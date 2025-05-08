Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,426 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $46,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in RXO in the third quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RXO by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of RXO by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of RXO opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

