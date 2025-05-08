Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 73,215 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,215 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $45,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

