Suncor Energy (SU) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.