iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 1,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

