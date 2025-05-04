Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,837 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $92,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

