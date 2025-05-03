Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $335,709.08 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total transaction of $335,709.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,195,630.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $450,360.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $421,440.00.
  • On Monday, March 17th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,026 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $149,837.04.
  • On Wednesday, March 5th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $859,740.00.

Natera Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Natera by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,040,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $146,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

