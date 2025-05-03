Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $335,709.08 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total transaction of $335,709.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,195,630.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $450,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $421,440.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,026 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $149,837.04.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $859,740.00.

Shares of NTRA opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Natera by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,040,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $146,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

