Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $12.50 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,796 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 212,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.83 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

