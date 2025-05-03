Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,675 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

