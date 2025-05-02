Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,837,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,297,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

