Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 134.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,013 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $11,322,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Trinity Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 387.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 142,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

TRN opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

