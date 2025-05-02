Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 225,503 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225,503 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OII. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

