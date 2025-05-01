Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 889105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
