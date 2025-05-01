Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 889105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.