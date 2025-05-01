Analyzing Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -52.13% -41.29% Exelixis 24.04% 23.52% 17.95%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allogene Therapeutics and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Exelixis 2 6 11 0 2.47

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.29, indicating a potential upside of 452.91%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $37.59, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Exelixis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Exelixis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $22,000.00 16,591.15 -$327.27 million ($1.33) -1.26 Exelixis $2.17 billion 4.97 $521.27 million $1.77 22.12

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelixis beats Allogene Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company also develops cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, an engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that targets CD19 for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma; and is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RCC; ALLO-329 for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates; and a strategic partnership with Foresight Diagnostics to develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for use in ALPHA3. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, a novel, potent, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets VEGF receptors, MET and the TAM kinases (TYRO3, AXL and MER); and XB002, a next-generation tissue factor (TF)-targeting ADC, administered via intravenous infusion and composed of a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) against TF that is conjugated to an auristatin-based microtubulin inhibitor (MTI) payload. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.