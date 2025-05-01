Insider Selling: Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Free Report) Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,987.59. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Begley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 9th, Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $112,200.00.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $38.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the third quarter worth $54,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8,860.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

