Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $135.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Sun Communities by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

