Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 3,039 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Garmin by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.22. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $144.41 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $625,957.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,550.80. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

