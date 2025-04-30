Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for COLM Q1 Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

