Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Drops By 28.2%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 184,100 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

U Power Stock Performance

U Power stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. U Power has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.43.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

