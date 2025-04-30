PDT Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of KMX stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
