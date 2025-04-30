PDT Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.