Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – April 29th

Exxon Mobil, BP, and Linde are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, storage or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. They include firms that manufacture electrolyzers and fuel cells, produce “green” or “blue” hydrogen, and build related infrastructure such as pipelines and refueling stations. Investors buy hydrogen stocks to gain exposure to the emerging clean-energy market centered on hydrogen’s role in decarbonizing transportation, industry and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $468.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,096,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 353.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. BP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.64. The stock had a trading volume of 427,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,532. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.08 and its 200-day moving average is $450.06.

