B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Rithm Capital Earnings

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RITM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

