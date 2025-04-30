Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $24.59 on June 9th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 24.585 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a 339.3% increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $312.50 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $357.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

