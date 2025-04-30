Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) PT at $1,464.41

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,464.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,480. This trade represents a 47.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,894 shares of company stock valued at $167,450,256. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,406.88 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,341.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,320.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

