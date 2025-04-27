Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after buying an additional 151,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

