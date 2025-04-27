Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 212.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Calix worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

