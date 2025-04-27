Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,200 shares, a growth of 215.4% from the March 31st total of 255,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 963,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VONV opened at $79.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3,363.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,600,000 after buying an additional 1,226,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $98,418,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,509,000 after acquiring an additional 366,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

