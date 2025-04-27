iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

