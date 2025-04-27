Betterment LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 189.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047,098 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 3.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $121,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,175.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 200,064 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

