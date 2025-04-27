Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP trimmed its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 5.8% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $27,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSP. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $80,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,775.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after buying an additional 262,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,604,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,483 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.90.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

