Lodbrok Capital LLP Sells 5,991 Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)

Lodbrok Capital LLP decreased its stake in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Skillsoft accounts for about 23.5% of Lodbrok Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lodbrok Capital LLP owned 3.76% of Skillsoft worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skillsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Skillsoft by 644.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Skillsoft Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

