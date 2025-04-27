Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $143,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $482,433.86. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $87.25 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.