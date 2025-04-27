Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,172 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

LDOS opened at $145.94 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average of $150.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Leidos

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.