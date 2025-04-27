TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,378.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,338.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,319.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,480. The trade was a 47.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,046,584.64. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,894 shares of company stock worth $167,450,256 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

