Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,467 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -53.13%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

