63,800 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 19.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 695.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,086 shares of company stock worth $26,430,884. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

