iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

