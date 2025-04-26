GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

