GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV opened at $46.18 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

