Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 826.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,759.94. The trade was a 76.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $2,724,548. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.28 and a beta of 1.61. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

